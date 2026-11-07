Israeli occupation forces shut down cultural event at Palestinian National Theater in Al-Quds

ABNA24 - Israeli police forces stormed the Palestinian National Theater, also known as Al-Hakawati, in Occupied Jerusalem on Thursday evening, shutting down a cultural event and forcibly removing participants under an order issued by far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

According to the Al-Quds Governorate, Israeli forces raided the theater and prevented a planned artistic and cultural evening organized by the Al-QudsYouth Heritage Forum from taking place.

The Israeli forces canceled the event and forcibly expelled attendees from the venue.

The Al-Quds Governorate condemned the move, describing it as part of a broader Israeli campaign targeting Palestinian cultural institutions, heritage activities and community organizations in Occupied Al-Quds.

It said the restrictions were intended to undermine Palestinian national and cultural identity and diminish its visibility in the occupied city.

The incident comes amid continued Israeli restrictions on Palestinian cultural and community institutions in Occupied Al-Quds, including measures targeting artistic performances, heritage events and public gatherings.

Palestinian cultural organizations face increasing pressure that limits their ability to organize activities and carry out their role in preserving the city’s Palestinian heritage, identity and cultural life.



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