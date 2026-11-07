Alawi Holy Shrine holds first scientific meeting for conference on Ayatollah al-Khoei

ABNA24 - The Alawi Holy Shrine has held the first meeting of the conference’s Scientific Committee, centered on Ayatollah Sayyid Abu al-Qasim al-Khoei (may his soul be sanctified).

The Scientific Committee of the conference at the Alawi Holy Shrine convened its first session to examine the themes of the conference entitled “Epistemic and Civilizational Representations in the Marja‘iyya of Ayatollah Sayyid Abu al-Qasim al-Khoei (may his soul be sanctified).” The conference will be held within the framework of the programs for the millennium of the Najaf Seminary.

Sheikh Salam Naseri, Head of the Alawi Assembly and a member of the Scientific Committee, told the Shrine’s Media Center:

“The first scientific meeting was held in preparation for the conference dedicated to the Leader of the Sect, the late marja‘, Ayatollah Sayyid al-Khoei (may his soul be sanctified). This conference will be held on the occasion of the millennium of the Najaf Seminary and is among the first events of its kind at the Alawi Holy Shrine.”

Naseri added:

“The conference will examine scholarly themes from various jurisprudential, usuli, and rijal perspectives. Attention will also be given to the social dimension of Ayatollah al-Khoei’s activities and his concern for this field. Among the Committee’s measures have been the selection of a group of seminary scholars to administer the conference sessions and the selection of researchers.”

It is worth noting that the conference “Epistemic and Civilizational Representations in the Marja‘iyya of Ayatollah Sayyid Abu al-Qasim al-Khoei (may his soul be sanctified)” will be held in cooperation with the Dar al-Ilm School of Ayatollah Sayyid al-Khoei, under the slogan “The Seminary: Jihad and Ijtihad.” The conference is being held as part of the commemoration of the millennium of the Najaf Seminary and contributes to keeping alive the historical memory of scholars and preserving their intellectual achievements in strengthening religious and cultural awareness.



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