Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine concludes 11th graduation ceremony for 6,450 female students

ABNA24 - The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has concluded the 11th central graduation ceremony for female students from Iraqi universities and various Islamic nations—a cohort known as the "Al-Kafeel Girls"—held at the Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) Complex.



The two-day event was organized by the Al-Kafeel Women’s Religious Schools Division, which operates under the Office of the Senior Official for Women’s Affairs at the Holy Shrine. Held under the theme "From the Light of Fatima (peace be upon her), We Illuminate the World," the ceremony saw the participation of 6,450 female students from 14 Iraqi provinces and 7 Arab and Islamic countries.



The closing proceedings featured an address by His Eminence Sayed al-Safi; a speech on behalf of the participating universities delivered by the President of the University of Baghdad, Dr. Alaa Abdul-Hassan al-Zughaybi; and remarks on behalf of the participating delegations delivered by Ms. Jumana Yasser. The program also included a performance of the song "The Conscious Mind" by students from the Al-Ameed Educational Group; a segment titled "Struggle and Success" presented by Dr. Aya Tawfiq; the screening of a documentary film titled "Stronger Than Bars"; and a poem recited by the poet Muhammad al-Fatimi.



Dr. Abbas al-Dadda al-Musawi, a member of the Board of Directors of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine and Head of its Higher Education and Academic Affairs Board, stated: "The 'Al-Kafeel Girls' graduation ceremony is distinguished by its profound spiritual significance. It takes place within the precincts of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him)—a spiritual destination that transcends borders, bringing together diverse Islamic peoples." He further noted that "the inclusion of participants from various Islamic nations underscores their unity and the stature of Iraq, while also highlighting the universal nature of the Islamic message." He added that "fostering and supporting the status of women is among the objectives of the graduation ceremony. It conveys a message to the world regarding the importance of Iraqi women and their role as an active force capable of shaping the future, all while preserving their Islamic and national identity."



Al-Musawi explained that "promoting and valuing academic excellence, recognizing the role of educated Iraqi women, and empowering them to serve society—while upholding their authentic Islamic identity—are key goals of the event." He noted, "In this edition, we sought to send a clear message that it is entirely possible to integrate academic achievement with a commitment to the noble, ethical values ​​upon which we were raised."



The proceedings concluded with the honoring of several families of martyrs, university representatives, participating delegations, and those who contributed to the success of the event.



The "Al-Kafeel Girls" graduation ceremony aims to bridge the gap between academic pursuits, religious values, and national identity. It underscores the role of women as active participants in the fields of knowledge and professional life, in alignment with the vision of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to support and empower young talent.



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