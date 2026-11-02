Holy Alawi Shrine holds virtual draw for Zaynabi contest with over 7,000 participants

ABNA24 - The virtual draw for the "Mubarak Zaynabi" contest, with more than 7,000 participants, was held at the Holy Alawi Shrine.

The Information Technology Center of the Holy Alawi Shrine conducted a virtual draw for the magnificent ” Zaynabi” contest in order to select the winners from among thousands of participants. The initiative forms part of the Shrine’s programs to commemorate religious occasions and to strengthen public participation in cultural and spiritual activities.

Hisham Abdulali, head of the Systems and Applications Unit, told the news center:

“The draw was held through an electronic system after the contest entry stages had been completed and the necessary verifications carried out.”

He explained that the number of participants exceeded 7,000, and that 2,075 of them were selected as winners in the virtual draw.

It is worth noting that the contest was held on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab al-Kubra (peace be upon her) through the “Wafid” application.

The contest falls within the cultural and religious activities of the Holy Alawi Shrine, which are carried out to commemorate occasions related to Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

The Holy Alawi Shrine has also made use of modern technologies in organizing contests and has set aside cash prizes for the winners to encourage greater participation and engagement.



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