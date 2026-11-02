Imam Hussain Holy Shrine accelerates construction of autism center in Babil

ABNA24 - The Engineering and Technical Projects Department at the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine is continuing the implementation works of the Autism Center project in Babil Governorate at an accelerated pace, as part of its efforts to complete the project according to the highest technical and engineering standards, reflecting the level of efficiency and commitment in executing this humanitarian and rehabilitation landmark.

The department stated in a press release obtained by the (Official Website) that: "The Engineering and Technical Projects Department at the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine is continuing the implementation works of the Autism Center project in Babil Governorate at an accelerated pace, as part of its efforts to complete the project according to the highest technical and engineering standards, reflecting the level of efficiency and commitment in executing this humanitarian and rehabilitation landmark."

It explained that: "The total area of the project reaches (12) thousand square meters, and it consists of (5) floors in addition to a basement," noting that "the project was executed according to international specifications that take into account the psychological condition of individuals with autism disorders, providing an integrated therapeutic and rehabilitative environment."

It added that: "The project includes a dedicated section for cochlear implants and another for autism, as well as halls for hydrotherapy, individual rooms, and laboratories, and it will be equipped according to the latest approved treatment methods."

It pointed out that: "The project will serve a large segment of children in Babil Governorate by providing specialized treatment and rehabilitation services that contribute to supporting them and developing their capabilities."

The project embodies a strategic vision aimed at establishing an integrated educational and rehabilitative environment for children, contributing to the provision of necessary care for them according to the latest approved standards, and enhancing the level of services provided to this important segment of society.



/129