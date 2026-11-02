Bayn Al-Haramayn Department dries courtyard after rainfall (+Photos)

ABNA24 - Staff from the "Between the Two Holy Shrines" Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine have begun drying the central courtyard following rainfall, in order to facilitate the movement of visitors between the two holy shrines.

These operations are being carried out by the drainage unit of the department’s service division, utilizing specialized equipment to remove water and dry the courtyard floor, thereby preparing the area to accommodate visitors.

This work is part of the ongoing service efforts by the department’s staff to ensure a safe and well-prepared environment for those visiting Imam Al-Hussayn and his brother, Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them both).



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