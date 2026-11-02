Senior Iranian cleric condemns Kuwait's death sentence against Sheikh al-Ma'touq

ABNA24 - Ayatollah Javad Marvi, Second Secretary of Iran's Supreme Council of Seminaries, has strongly condemned the death sentence issued against prominent cleric Sheikh Hussein al-Ma'touq and a group of Shia Muslims, describing the ruling as a sign of desperation by Persian Gulf rulers facing their own people and elites.

Speaking at the start of his advanced jurisprudence class, Ayatollah Javad Marvi condemned what he described as the ruthless verdicts issued by courts in the region against ordinary people, young people, and prominent scholars—particularly the "oppressive ruling" by Kuwaiti authorities sentencing the "mujahid scholar" Sheikh Hussein al-Ma'touq and a number of Shia Muslims to death.

Ayatollah Marvi, who also serves as a member of the Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom, said the death sentence stems from the "desperation of Persian Gulf rulers in confronting their own people and elites."

He further stated that the arrests, torture, and death sentences issued by judicial systems loyal to the United States and the Israeli regime are the product of a "self-made quagmire" that will only sink these rulers deeper.

The senior cleric noted that these same scholars, elites, and oppressed Shia Muslims of Kuwait were the ones who stood against Saddam's Ba'athist aggression.

Ayatollah Marvi emphasized that such "unwise actions" will lead to greater awakening among the people of the region and increased helplessness among these rulers, warning that a "dark future" awaits them.

The Second Secretary of the Supreme Council of Seminaries strongly condemned the measures and stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran will take whatever actions it deems necessary and appropriate in response.

Sheikh Hussein al-Ma'touq is a prominent Shia cleric in Kuwait who has faced legal action amid a broader crackdown on Shia religious figures and activists in the country. The case has drawn condemnation from religious authorities and human rights advocates, who describe the proceedings as politically motivated and lacking due process. The verdict has heightened tensions between Kuwaiti authorities and the country's Shia community, which has long complained of systemic discrimination and marginalization.



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