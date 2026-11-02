Saudi-backed forces suffer heavy losses on Lahj fronts, dozens killed

ABNA24 - Saudi-backed forces have suffered heavy military losses on the Al-Maqatirah front, extending to the outskirts of Tur Al-Baha District in Lahj Governorate, leaving dozens dead and hundreds injured, including field commanders. The fate of several other commanders remains unclear.

Local sources familiar with the matter reported that field commander Aziz Thabet Al-Atwi Al-Subaihi, operating on the Al-Maqatirah and Tur Al-Baha fronts, died Sunday from wounds sustained in fire from Sanaa forces. Eight of his escorts were also killed and around 35 others injured.

Other sources, however, said Al-Atwi was still wounded and receiving treatment at a hospital in Aden, while confirming the death of another commander identified as Wathiq Adel Al-Wadudi.

The sources said field hospitals in the Tur Al-Baha area were crowded with hundreds of dead and wounded members of the Homeland Shield forces and other factions, amid widespread neglect in providing medical care to the casualties. Meanwhile, Sanaa forces continued advancing toward the Al-Najisha and Al-Qariba mountains overlooking Tur Al-Baha.

Separately, field sources confirmed that Shaib Al-Adimi, an intelligence official with the Fourth Brigade affiliated with the Islah Party, had disappeared and all contact with him had been lost, leaving his fate unknown.

They said Al-Adimi was among those most prominently accused of committing serious violations against civilians and children in Al-Shamayatayn and Al-Maqatirah districts in recent months.

Sanaa had earlier announced that large numbers of captives from the Al-Maqatirah front had arrived, without providing an exact figure.



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