Bloomberg: Yemeni operations bring Riyadh air traffic to near standstill

ABNA24 - Bloomberg reported that Yemeni operations had brought air traffic in the Saudi capital to an almost complete standstill, with 94% of flights departing from Riyadh Airport canceled between October 10 and 27.

The agency said that 94% of flights departing from Riyadh Airport were canceled between October 10 and 27, causing a near-total shutdown of air traffic in the capital.

Bloomberg also reported that the operations have forced Riyadh Air to relocate its operations to an airport 400 kilometers away, operating limited flights until further notice.

The agency concluded that these developments and military operations had undermined the image of stability that Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector had enjoyed for decades.



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