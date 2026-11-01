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Iran among 30 countries with technology to preserve rare blood types

1 November 2026 - 12:53
News ID: 1885127
Source: Mehr News
Iran among 30 countries with technology to preserve rare blood types

Iran is among 30 countries with the technology to preserve rare blood types for long periods, according to Ahmad Gharehbaghian, CEO of the Iranian Blood Transfusion Organization (IBTO).

ABNA24 - Iran is among the 30 countries in the world possessing the technology for the preservation of the rare blood types, the CEO of the Iranian Blood Transfusion Organization (IBTO) said.

Noting that Iran is among the 30 countries possessing the technology for the long-term preservation of rare blood types, Chief Executive of IBTO Ahmad Gharehbaghian stated that rare blood types refer to the blood groups with a very low prevalence in the society, and they are categorized into three classes: rare, very rare, and extremely rare.

The Iranian Blood Transfusion Organization identifies these blood types, collects the corresponding samples, and preserves them through a freezing process. According to published scientific literature, the storage duration for such blood ranges from 10 to 30 years. He said, adding, “Furthermore, documentation indicates that even blood stored in a frozen state for over 20 years remains suitable for use.”

Stating that stocks of rare blood types must be continuously maintained, Gharehbaghian added that individuals with rare blood types are identified through various methods and invited to blood transfusion centers to donate, provided that they meet the necessary criteria like other donors that can donate blood up to four times a year.

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