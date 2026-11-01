Al-Abbas's Holy Shrine issues commemorative stamp for Najaf Hawza's 1,000th anniversary

ABNA24 - The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, in cooperation with the Ministry of Communications, has issued a commemorative postage stamp marking the 1000th anniversary of the founding of the Islamic Hawza in Najaf.

Sayed Radwan al-Salami, Deputy Head of the Intellectual and Cultural Affairs Department at the Holy Shrine and a member of the technical committee for the Najaf Seminary Millennium project, stated: "The supreme committee overseeing the Najaf Seminary Millennium project directed the implementation of several initiatives that reflect its visual identity, while honoring the deep-rooted historical and religious significance of the seminary. A key element among these is the official emblem, which has been adopted by all parties participating in the millennium commemoration."

He added: "Among the completed projects is this postage stamp, designed by the staff of the Al-Joud Design Center—a division within our department—which is the result of a fruitful collaboration with the Ministry of Communications, specifically the General Company for Post and Savings."

The postage stamp serves as a significant addition to the series of cultural initiatives undertaken by the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine as part of its ongoing efforts to commemorate religious and historical milestones.

Through this stamp, the Holy Shrine aims to document the occasion and ensure its enduring presence within the cultural and public consciousness, utilizing a medium that carries profound civilizational and herita



/129