Reflection of Supreme Leader's orders to senior commanders of Iran’s armed forces in prominent world media

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The order of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayed Mojtaba Khamenei, to the senior commanders of the armed forces and his emphasis on readiness to confront any possible attack by America and the Zionist regime has had wide reflection in international media. A number of prominent English-language media worldwide, highlighting the military dimensions of this message, have reported Tehran's emphasis on a decisive and geographically unrestricted response to any aggression.

Financial Times: Iran's warning about a geographically unrestricted response

The Financial Times, in a report titled "Iran warns of retaliatory response without limits if attacked, as mediators push for peace," emphasized Tehran's warning about the scope of its possible reaction.

Referring to the continuation of mediators' efforts to prevent the start of a new round of war between Iran and America, this newspaper wrote that the Supreme Leader has announced that Iran's possible response to new attacks will not be limited to a specific geographical area.

Axios: Iran's Leader's order for a maximum response

The Axios news outlet also, in reflecting this message, emphasized the Supreme Leader's order to adopt a "maximum" response to any American attack. This media outlet considered the issued message a sign of Tehran's decisive approach against the possibility of a new military action by Washington.

Bloomberg: Expansion of Tehran's retaliatory options

Bloomberg news agency reported that the Supreme Leader has ordered senior military commanders to prepare for the resumption of confrontation with America and the Zionist regime and to expand Iran's retaliatory options.

According to Bloomberg's reflection, this order was issued in circumstances where concerns about the possibility of resuming military conflict have increased and diplomatic efforts to prevent the escalation of tensions continue.

Al Jazeera: Iran's Leader's warning amid diplomatic efforts

Al Jazeera network also, in a report titled "Iran warns of unrestricted response if attacked, as mediators push for peace," reflected the Supreme Leader's message to the armed forces.

Al Jazeera wrote that the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayed Mojtaba Khamenei, spoke to Iran's armed forces in a message with a decisive tone; this comes as mediators continue their efforts to prevent the start of a new round of war between Iran and the United States.

This network also, referring to the content of the Leader's message, emphasized that Tehran's possible response to new attacks will not be limited to geographical borders.

Jerusalem Post: IRGC's immediate and unrestricted response to threats

The Zionist newspaper Jerusalem Post also, publishing a report about this message, focused on the Supreme Leader's emphasis on the immediate and unrestricted reaction of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to any threat from America and Israel.

This newspaper wrote in the title of its report: "Khamenei: IRGC will give an immediate and unrestricted response to any threat from America and Israel." In the explanation of this report, it is also stated that Iran's Leader, in a meeting with senior army commanders, emphasized the necessity of the IRGC having the ability to respond unrestrictedly to threats.

Haaretz: Updating the list of American and Israeli targets

The Zionist newspaper Haaretz also, in a report titled "Khamenei's meeting with senior military commanders as America is said to be planning attacks after the midterm elections," addressed the military dimensions of the Leader's message.

This newspaper wrote that Iran's Leader announced the issuance of an order to update the list of targets related to America's and Israel's assets and positions.

Haaretz also, referring to a previous report by the MS NOW network, claimed that Washington is preparing for the resumption of possible attacks from November 4, one day after the US midterm elections. This claim has been raised in Haaretz's report citing the mentioned media outlet.

Al Arabiya: Iran's warning to America and Israel about possible new attacks

Al Arabiya English network also addressed a report with this headline: "Iran's Leader warns America and Israel about new attacks."

This media outlet added that this comes as threats about the resumption of attacks after the important American elections have been raised.

Al Arabiya also referred to the remarks of US President Donald Trump, who had said he would consider a new military action after the Tuesday midterm elections. Al Arabiya quoted Trump as saying that last week he had spoken of considering the possibility of "finishing the job."

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