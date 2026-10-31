Reuters/Ipsos poll: 61% of Americans oppose US attacks on Iran

ABNA24 - A new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows a majority of Americans oppose their country's military attacks on Iran and believe the outcome of the war has not justified the costs.

The survey, conducted from October 16 to 19, 2026, found that 54% of Americans believe the military action against Iran was not worth the costs when weighed against its benefits. Only 23% said the operation was worthwhile, while 20% were uncertain.

Opposition to the military campaign was even higher, with 61% of respondents opposing US attacks on Iran, compared with 34% who supported them.

The opposition was particularly strong among Democrats, 88% of whom opposed the attacks. The figure stood at 66% among independents and respondents with other political affiliations. Similarly, 80% of Democrats and 55% of independents said the costs of the military action outweighed its benefits.

The poll also revealed widespread skepticism about the Trump administration's approach to the war. A total of 58% of respondents said the US government does not have a clear strategy for achieving its objectives in the conflict with Iran, while only 16% believed it had one.



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