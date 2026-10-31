Israeli terrorist forces demolish homes of two martyred Palestinians in besieged al-Khalil

ABNA24 - The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) blew up the homes of two Palestinians killed by Israeli soldiers in the besieged Deir Baha area of al-Khalil on Friday, as the military assault on the southern West Bank city entered its eighth consecutive day.

Local sources said the IOF stormed the homes of Ahmed and Hamoudeh al-Ja’bari on Friday morning, accompanied by explosives experts and military engineering units.

Soldiers planted explosives inside the two homes, located several dozen meters apart, before detonating them simultaneously by remote control.

The demolitions took place while Israeli forces maintained a strict military siege and closure around the surrounding neighborhoods.

Two Palestinians killed in October 23 shooting

Ahmed and Hamoudeh al-Ja’bari were killed on October 23 after the IOF opened live fire at them near the Farsh al-Hawa military checkpoint at the northern entrance to al-Khalil.

The two Palestinians had carried out a shooting attack targeting Israeli soldiers stationed at the checkpoint, killing two soldiers and injuring four others.

Israeli forces subsequently launched a large-scale military assault on al-Khalil, imposing sweeping restrictions on movement, raiding homes and forcing Palestinian families from their neighborhoods.

More than 780 families affected by Israeli siege

The IOF troops have continued their military operation across al-Khalil governorate for eight consecutive days, maintaining a strict siege on the al-Jelda and Deir Baha neighborhoods since last Friday.

The number of families affected by the assault has risen to more than 780, including 537 families forcibly displaced from their homes.

Approximately 5,000 Palestinians are facing conditions of military siege and forced displacement, either after being driven from their homes or while remaining trapped inside them.

Israeli soldiers have continued raiding Palestinian homes, damaging property and imposing severe restrictions on residents.

Since the beginning of the assault, the IOF troops have arrested more than 115 Palestinians, including a young woman.

Hundreds of others have been detained temporarily and subjected to mistreatment.

66 schools affected, 2,872 students denied in-person education

The Israeli military siege has also severely disrupted education in al-Khalil.

In-person learning has been suspended at 66 schools, directly affecting 2,872 Palestinian students.

Of those students, 2,198 remain under direct military siege, while another 674 have been forcibly displaced and are unable to reach their classrooms.

The closures have prevented children from attending school and added to the hardships facing families already struggling with displacement and restrictions on movement.

Al-Khalil suffers up to 12 million shekels in daily losses

The IOF military assault has also caused significant economic damage across al-Khalil.

According to the al-Khalil Chamber of Commerce, direct losses resulting from Israeli closures are estimated at 10 million to 12 million shekels per day.

The dairy sector alone is losing approximately one million shekels daily.

As the siege enters its eighth day, thousands of Palestinians remain displaced or trapped inside their neighborhoods, while home demolitions, arrests, school closures and economic losses continue to disrupt civilian life across al-Khalil.



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