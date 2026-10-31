Al-Abbas Shrine holds mourning gathering to commemorate the Ahl al-Bayt (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Public Relations Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine organized a mourning gathering to commemorate the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

The gathering was held in the Ceremonial Hall within the Holy Shrine. Sheikh Abdullah Al-Dujaili delivered a lecture, exploring aspects of the lives and virtues of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), as well as the hardships and calamities they endured, while highlighting the lessons and insights to be drawn from their lives and path.

This gathering is part of the religious programs that the Public Relations Department consistently organizes to commemorate occasions related to the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).



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