John Kerry says Trump weakened his position for negotiations with Iran

ABNA24 - Former US Secretary of State has said that President Donald Trump launched military aggression against Iran based on false assumptions, putting himself in a highly unfavorable position.

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry made the remarks in an interview with CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour, in response to a question about the possibility of Trump reigniting a war against Iran.

“Unfortunately, the situation is so unpredictable that almost anything could happen,” he said.

He added: “I think launching a military attack after the [US midterm] elections would be a huge mistake. It would not impress the Iranians or bring them more seriously to the negotiating table. In fact, it would drive them away.”

Kerry also addressed Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, saying: “If President Trump really wanted to make a difference and reach a better agreement, why didn't he put anything on the table? Why didn't he actually make an offer that the Iranians could respond to, or initiate another round of negotiations?”

The former US secretary of state stressed that Trump had rapidly entered a war in recent months based on a series of false assumptions that had made life more expensive and dangerous for people around the world.

Kerry said Trump had “put himself in a very unfavorable position to negotiate,” adding that he still believed the United States could “get very close again to the deal we had.”



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