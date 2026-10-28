Ansarullah official accuses Riyadh of fueling divisions among Yemenis

ABNA24 - A senior official in Sanaa has identified the party behind the deportation of thousands of citizens from northern Yemeni province and their expulsion from southern provinces, outlining what he described as the purpose behind these practices.

In a post on X, Hazam al-Asad, a member of the political bureau of Ansarullah, said that after Riyadh failed to create and stir sectarian strife among people of the same country, it had turned, through Saudi intelligence Salafism, to attempts to inflame regional and geographic divisions among Yemenis.

He described these actions as disgraceful, saying they reflected the objectives of the Saudi occupation and the role of its mercenary tools in carrying them out.

Al-Asad concluded his post by stressing that these attempts would fail, saying: “They will never succeed.”



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