Imam Ali Holy Shrine Mobilizes Forces to Serve Lady Fatimah's Mourners

ABNA24 - Holy Alawi Shrine has announced full readiness of its forces to serve pilgrims, coinciding with the conclusion of the mourning ceremonies marking the martyrdom of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (peace be upon her).

The Holy Alawi Shrine concluded the commemorations of the martyrdom of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (peace be upon her) according to the second narration. The ceremonies were held alongside the full mobilization of the Shrine’s security, service, and medical personnel to provide the best possible services to pilgrims who had come from inside and outside Iraq to visit the holy shrine of Amir al-Muminin (peace be upon him) and offer their condolences. These measures were carried out within the framework of a comprehensive plan to meet the essential needs of the pilgrims.

Haider al-Isawi, a member of the Board of Directors of the Imam Ali Holy Shrine, told the Shrine’s News Center:

“The servants of the Holy Alawi Shrine, particularly those in the Services Affairs Department, dedicated all their efforts to preparing the designated spaces for receiving pilgrims and provided the necessary supplies to serve the mourners and visitors.”

Jawad Ismaili, Director of the Rasul al-Aatham Medical Center, explained that the center had made the necessary coordination with the Najaf al-Ashraf Health Directorate and relevant departments at the Holy Alawi Shrine, and had established two medical stations around the holy shrine to provide treatment services to pilgrims.

He added:

“The plan included the deployment of four special emergency evacuation vehicles and the distribution of paramedics inside and around the holy shrine so that those in need of treatment could be transferred to the nearest medical station. Large vehicles were also stationed around the old city area to transport critical patients and emergency cases to hospitals.”

Athir al-Tamimi, head of the Pilgrims’ Guesthouse Department, announced the preparation of more than 10,000 blessed meals for distribution among pilgrims and mourners. This measure was taken with the aim of helping to meet their needs during the commemoration of this sorrowful occasion.Mustafa Al-Fatlawi, spokesperson for the Security Department, stated that the department had drafted a security and operational plan that included increasing the number of servants responsible for receiving pilgrims, organizing their entry into the holy shrine in an orderly manner, and facilitating the entry of mourning processions at all hours of the day and night.

Haydar Rahim, head of the Media Department, stated:

“The personnel of our department have dedicated all their efforts to providing continuous media coverage of this sorrowful occasion. This coverage is carried out through the live broadcast unit of the Holy Alawi Shrine’s television network, the News Center, and all affiliated units and departments, in order to convey the atmosphere of grief and sorrow of this occasion to the audience.”

He also noted the facilitation of entry for various media outlets to cover the occasion.

These measures were carried out within the framework of the pre-determined programs of the Imam Ali Holy Shrine to provide various services to pilgrims, facilitate their movement, and meet their needs—measures that are in harmony with the spiritual status and dignity of this occasion, as believers honor the memory of Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (peace be upon her).



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