Servants of Al-Abbas Holy Shrine perform rituals of allegiance (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The servants of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine performed the Wilayat practice in the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), coinciding with the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her) according to the second narration.

The ceremony included the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by the reading of the Ziyarat of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), and then the performance of the anthem "Melody of Pride," with the participation of a large gathering of visitors.

The servants of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine hold the Wilayat practice ceremonies on Mondays and Thursdays of every week.



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