Report puts Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails at up to 9,400; including 88 women, 350 children

ABNA24 - The Asra Media Office (AMO) reported that between 9,350 and 9,400 Palestinian prisoners and detainees were being held in Israeli jails as of October 2026, including 88 female prisoners and at least 350 children.

In a recent statistical report, AMO documented an escalation in Israeli violations against Palestinian prisoners since the outbreak of the genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.

These violations include torture, medical neglect, starvation, solitary confinement, and deprivation of basic rights, amid warnings about the serious physical and psychological consequences of such practices on prisoners and detainees.

According to the report, the number of prisoner deaths since the start of the war on Gaza has risen to 92 martyrs, including 53 from the Gaza Strip.

However, the total number of Palestinian prisoners who have died in Israeli jails since 1967 has reached approximately 329 martyrs.

The report further noted that Israel continues to withhold the remains of 99 deceased Palestinian prisoners, demanding transparency over their cause of death and the immediate return of their bodies to their families.

The report noted that more than 60 percent of the Palestinian prisoners who have died in custody since October 7, 2023 died as a result of torture and abuse.

The report also said that over 2,000 Palestinian children have been arrested since the war on Gaza began, with more than 350 still detained, including minors held without charge under administrative detention in harsh conditions.

The report addressed the plight of 88 Palestinian women currently held in Israeli custody, including several who are ill or pregnant, voicing concern over their exposure to harsh incarceration conditions.

AMO called on the international community and human rights organizations to take action to curb Israeli violations against Palestinian prisoners, know the fate of detainees from the Gaza Strip, end the policy of enforced disappearance, and ensure urgent medical care for sick prisoners, elderly detainees, children, and female prisoners.



/129