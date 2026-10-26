Imam Hussain holy shrine continues execution of "Ataa al-Warith" Schools Project in Babil

ABNA24 - The Department of Engineering and Technical Projects at the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine has announced the continuation of work on the "Ataa al-Warith" schools project in Babil Governorate, guided by an integrated engineering vision aimed at establishing an advanced educational landmark.

In a statement obtained by the official website, the department noted that "executive works are ongoing to achieve project completion in accordance with high-quality engineering standards, thereby contributing to the provision of an advanced learning environment that meets educational requirements."

It explained that "the project is being executed according to the latest engineering specifications and educational standards, fostering an integrated academic environment that supports the educational journey and satisfies student needs."

It added that "the project is built on a total area of 5,742.3 square meters and comprises two schools, a kindergarten, a multi-purpose hall, as well as an administrative building."

The statement emphasized that "works are progressing as planned according to the approved schedules, under the supervision of specialized engineering and technical staff, to ensure completion within required specifications and realize the intended educational and service objectives."

It is worth noting that the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine—translating the directives of the Representative of the Supreme Religious Authority, Sheikh Abdul-Mahdi al-Karbalai—attaches great importance to supporting the education sector through the execution of strategic projects across various governorates, aiming to develop educational infrastructure and provide integrated study environments that serve society and nurture future generations.



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