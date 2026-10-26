Mourning processions continue in Karbala for Lady Fatima az-Zahra (+Photos)

ABNA24 - Mourning processions continue to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her)—based on the second historical narratioan—in the holy city of Karbala.

The routes leading to the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) witnessed the passage of numerous processions, which presented elegies and expressions of grief on this sorrowful occasion, drawing widespread participation.

Staff from the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine’s Department of Hussayni Rites, Processions, and Organizations, along with the Department of Order, are working to organize the movement of these processions, monitor their entry and exit routes, and coordinate their schedules to ensure a smooth flow for their participation in the mourning program.

These mourning processions continue to observe the "Fatimi nights" in the holy city of Karbala, serving as an expression of deep sorrow and sympathy on the anniversary of the martyrdom of the Lady of the Women of the Worlds, Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her).



/129