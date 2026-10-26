At least eight Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks across Gaza despite ceasefire

ABNA24 - At least eight Palestinians, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed and several others injured on Sunday as Israeli occupation forces continued violating the ceasefire agreement across various areas of the Gaza Strip through airstrikes, artillery shelling, and the demolition of residential buildings.

In Gaza City, an Israeli drone strike targeting the Islamic University killed three staff members—Sami Baward, Ashraf Dahlan, and Shadi Abu Ataya—and wounded several students. A separate strike in the city killed 54-year-old Fawzi Al-Sawarqah.

In the central and southern parts of the strip, Alaa and Nabil Abu Zaid were killed in a strike near the Japanese Clinic north of Khan Younis, while Hamdan Abu Amrah was killed in a drone attack east of Deir al-Balah. Additionally, eight-year-old Fatima Al-Bayouk died from injuries sustained from Israeli occupation gunfire.

The Israeli attacks coincided with the demolition of residential buildings in Al-Bureij and Beit Lahia, alongside heavy artillery shelling and gunfire from Israeli military vehicles and gunboats targeting coastal areas and residential neighborhoods.



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