Hamas representative says over 1,500 civilians killed in Gaza since ceasefire understanding

ABNA24 - The representative of the Hamas resistance movement in Tehran says the Gaza ceasefire understanding has not led to a halt in the Israeli regime's attacks, announcing that more than 1,500 civilians have been martyred in Israeli strikes since the agreement, while the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues amid an ongoing siege and restrictions on the entry of aid.

Khaled Qaddoumi, Hamas's representative in Tehran, made the remarks in an interview with a Hawzah News Agency correspondent, referring to the continued Israeli attacks on Gaza nearly a year after the Sharm el-Sheikh ceasefire understanding.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains critical, and restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid have confronted people's lives with unprecedented difficulties," Qaddoumi said.

Criticizing the continued attacks on residential areas and camps, he described Gaza's humanitarian situation as alarming, adding: "Despite the announcement of a ceasefire, attacks on civilians, displaced persons' tents, and previously destroyed homes have continued. Figures cited by relevant sources indicate the martyrdom of more than 1,500 civilians in attacks since the ceasefire understanding."

Qaddoumi noted that crossings remain closed and the entry of essential items is restricted, saying: "People's access to clean drinking water and sufficient food remains problematic. While children and adolescents need milk, infant formula, and other basic necessities, the entry of essential items is restricted while some non-essential goods are permitted entry. This situation threatens people's health and physical well-being, especially children and the younger generation."

The Hamas representative stressed that the humanitarian consequences of the war continue, saying: "Despite the ceasefire understanding, efforts by US President Donald Trump, mediators, and relevant institutions have failed to bring living conditions in Gaza to an acceptable level."

Responding to a question about the escalation of Israeli raids on the West Bank ahead of Knesset elections, Qaddoumi said: "These crimes have not stopped, and recent actions have made the true face of the Israeli regime more apparent."

He pointed to the rise of extremist tendencies in Israeli society and political currents, adding: "Unfortunately, political competition has moved in a direction where candidates and various currents pursue harsher positions and more violent actions to boost their popularity. The raid on the West Bank, attacks on holy sites, and anti-human statements by some officials of this regime should be examined in this context."

Qaddoumi described the positions of extremist Israeli officials regarding Palestinian prisoners and Al-Aqsa Mosque as a sign of the expansion of extremism within the regime's political structure.

Asked whether a change of government in the occupied territories could affect Israeli policies toward Palestinians, Qaddoumi said: "In one Israeli media program, representatives of parties contesting the elections were asked whether they would agree to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state if they came to power. The answers showed that the main political currents of this regime have no desire to accept the Palestinian people's right to self-determination."

He added: "From our perspective, the Palestinian issue will not be resolved by changing the political faces of the Israeli regime, because opposition to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and recognition of the Palestinian people's rights is not limited to one individual or one party."

Qaddoumi also noted that the Israeli regime is facing political and security crises, and that military actions in Gaza and the West Bank have failed to resolve these problems.

The Hamas representative pointed to the expansion of protests against Israeli crimes in various countries, saying: "Today, support for Palestine has become a symbol of freedom and humanity, and in many protest gatherings, the Palestinian flag is raised alongside other demands."

He added: "A few years ago, defending the Israeli regime in some political and media circles carried a lower cost; but now many individuals and currents take positions to show their opposition to genocide in Gaza and their defense of Palestinian rights."

Qaddoumi emphasized the role of the media in recent developments, saying: "Today, the war of narratives is of special importance, and media activists are on the front lines of defending the Palestinian cause. The publication of images and reports on the situation in Gaza and raising awareness about the consequences of the attacks has made the humanitarian dimensions of this crisis more apparent to global public opinion."

He described the presence of international activists in protest movements and efforts to break the Gaza siege as a sign of growing public sensitivity to the Palestinian situation.

Qaddoumi described Trump's support for Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of the elections as a sign of the deep strategic bond between the US and the Israeli regime, saying: "Washington's support for this regime is not a temporary matter but is tied to US regional interests and policies."

He added: "The Israeli regime has a special place within Western strategies, especially US policies, and Washington's political and military support for it should be examined in this context."

The Hamas representative noted the difference in public opinion in the US and some European countries, saying: "Public pressure in a number of European countries has influenced governments' political positions; however, various forms of support for the Israeli regime continue. The US administration's position on the Israeli elections also demonstrates the structural and political closeness of the two sides."

Qaddoumi concluded by criticizing US policies in the region, stressing that Washington's role cannot be ignored in assessing Palestinian developments, and that its political and military support for the Israeli regime must be considered alongside the regime's own actions.



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