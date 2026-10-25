Alawi Shrine imports advanced printing and bookbinding machines (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Holy Alawi Shrine has imported advanced printing machines equipped with the latest technologies.

The Holy Alawi Shrine, represented by the Abu Talib (peace be upon him) Printing House, affiliated with the Investment Board, has imported advanced printing machines equipped with the latest artistic bookbinding technologies, in step with technological advances in the printing industry.

Amer Khalaf Karim, head of the Print Production Unit, told the Shrine’s News Center:

“We have equipped the printing house with advanced high-quality printing machines that feature the latest technologies for the artistic binding of books and encyclopedias. These machines help reduce the time needed for binding and move us toward self-sufficiency.”

He noted that these machines were imported from reputable international companies, among them the German company Heidelberg. Plate-milling machines were also imported from this company, and its machines are known for their high printing precision.

This step was taken to save time and make optimal use of it in the process of binding printed works, and it helps strengthen the intellectual and cultural current in society.

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