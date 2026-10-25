Holy shrines attend conference on scholarly heritage of Najaf seminary

ABNA24 - A conference with the participation of the holy shrines and university institutions was held to examine the scholarly and intellectual achievements of the Najaf seminary.

The holy shrines took part in the Second International Preliminary Conference Commemorating the Millennium of the Najaf Seminary, titled “The Scholarly and Intellectual Achievements of the Najaf Seminary from the Ninth to the Twelfth Century AH.”

The conference was organized by the Shaikh al-Tusi Center, affiliated with the Higher Authority for the Revival of Heritage at the Holy Abbasi Shrine, with the attendance of seminary professors and students and the participation of a group of researchers and academics. The conference aimed to clarify the standing of the Najaf seminary and the role of its scholars in the various fields of the Islamic sciences.

The conference was held as part of scholarly and cultural efforts to document the heritage of the Najaf seminary and highlight its pioneering role in spreading the Islamic sciences, and it offered an opportunity to recall and present the seminary’s scholarly path across the centuries.



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