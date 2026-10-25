Al-Abbas Shrine holds mourning ceremony on martyrdom of Lady Fatima al-Zahra (+Photos)

The Public Speaking Division of Hussayni Preaching at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine held a mourning assembly to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her), according to the second narration.

The assembly was held in the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), with a large number of visitors in attendance.

Sheikh Ahmed al-Abadi delivered a lecture at the assembly, reviewing aspects of the life of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her), her stances in support of the Islamic message, her role in establishing the values ​​and principles brought by Islam, as well as highlighting her status and recalling the injustice she suffered.

These assemblies are part of the Holy Shrine's programs to commemorate the occasions of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and to disseminate their knowledge and virtues.