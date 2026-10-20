Al-Abbas Holy Shrine begins second phase of Karbala water purification plant (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Engineering Projects Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has commenced the second phase of constructing a water purification plant in the center of Karbala, near the Maqam of Imam al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance).

Engineer Mujtaba Ahmed Habib, a member of the project’s engineering team, stated that the department’s technical staff have begun pouring the concrete for the intermediate-level slab of the water purification plant—a task involving 150 cubic meters of concrete and marking the initial step of the project's second phase. The total area of ​​the facility spans 750 square meters, comprising several levels: a basement, a ground floor, and an intermediate floor.

He added that the project aims to provide residents of the Old City and visitors with potable water to meet their needs, especially during major religious Ziyarats that draw millions of visitors.

This project is part of the service-oriented approach adopted by the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, reflecting its ongoing commitment to developing infrastructure to keep pace with the steadily increasing number of visitors.



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