Al-Abbas Holy Shrine honors of its retired female employees on Lady Zaynab’s birth anniversary (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Office of the Senior Official for Women's Affairs at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine honored a number of its retired female employees, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her).

The ceremony was organized by the Zainabiyat Division of the office, attended by its director, Ms. Mona Wael, her assistant, Ms. Firdous Ali Hassoun, and the female division heads of the office, in the Imam Musa al-Kadhem (peace be upon him) basement.

The head of the department, Ms. Susan Al-Jubouri, said: "Celebrating the birth anniversary of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her) is an occasion to remember her biography and her stances in bearing responsibility, and to renew our pride in the women who have spent years of their lives working within the Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine, contributing their efforts to serve the visitors of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him)."

She added that the years of work at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine represent an important professional and human experience, carrying responsibilities and positions that contribute to refining the members' expertise and enhancing their work experience.



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