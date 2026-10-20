Al-Abbas Shrine extends an invitation to Imam Ali Shrine to participate in first coordination forum for medical services

ABNA24 - The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has extended an invitation to the Imam Ali's (p) Holy Shrine to participate in the first coordination forum for the medical departments of the holy shrines.

The forum is being organized by the Medical Affairs Department of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine and is scheduled for Friday, October 23, 2026. It will be held under the theme, "Enter it in peace and safety... We gather to serve the visiitors," ​​with the participation of medical departments and units from the various holy shrines across Iraq.

Maher Khalid, Deputy Head of the Medical Affairs Department, stated: "A delegation from our department visited the Imam Ali's (p) Holy Shrine to extend an invitation to participate in this forum. The objective is to strengthen coordination among the medical institutions of the holy shrines and to integrate efforts in providing healthcare and medical services to visitors."

He added, "The forum serves as an opportunity to exchange expertise, discuss mechanisms for enhancing health and treatment services, and develop recommendations that will help elevate the standard of care provided to visitors."

For his part, Salam Al-Jubouri, Head of the Coordination Unit within the Public Relations Department at the Imam Ali's (p) Holy Shrine, noted that "cooperation among the holy shrines in Iraq is ongoing across various levels." He emphasized that "this forum represents a new step toward bolstering joint coordination, ultimately contributing to the service of the visitors visiting the holy shrines and the Iraqi people as a whole."



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