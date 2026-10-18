Ansarullah says Holy Mecca and Medina are safe from Yemen’s retaliatory operations

ABNA24 - A senior member of Ansarullah’s political bureau has stressed that the holy cities of Mecca and Medina are safe from Yemen’s retaliatory operations.Hezam al-Assad made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Press TV, reiterating the group’s position on the two holy cities.



The remarks came following recent retaliatory operations by Yemeni forces targeting strategic positions in Saudi Arabia.



Saudi officials have previously accused Ansarullah of carrying out attacks targeting the holy cities of Mecca and Medina. The Yemeni resistance movement has repeatedly rejected the allegations, emphasizing the sanctity of both cities.



Medina, the burial place of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and home to the Prophet’s Mosque, is one of Islam’s holiest cities. Mecca, which houses the Grand Mosque and the Kaaba, is Islam’s holiest city.



In another part of the interview, al-Assad said the Bab el-Mandeb Strait was under the control of the resistance group. He stated that although the strategic waterway belongs to Yemen, the country had not exercised control over it, except in the context of imposing a blockade on Israeli vessels.



Al-Assad added that the strait remained open to all countries except Saudi Arabia, citing Riyadh’s continued aggression against Yemen.



He also claimed that 90 percent of Taiz province had been liberated by the resistance group with the support of local residents. He further asserted that the city was not under siege, except for restrictions he attributed to Saudi-backed forces and Takfiri groups.



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