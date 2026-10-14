Senior cleric: Revenge for Martyred Leader 'a duty on everyone'

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Iranian cleric says avenging the blood of the martyred leader is a religious obligation upon everyone, warning that any deviation from the guidance of the Guardian Jurist harms society.

Ayatollah Mahmoud Rajabi, a member of Iranian Assembly of Experts' presiding board, made the remarks at a gathering of people in Qom.

Ayatollah Rajabi addressed the concept of social evolution, noting that it has multiple stages and levels. Within Iran's cultural framework, he said, the model articulated by the martyred leader of the revolution regarding the Islamic Revolution and Imam Khomeini's movement begins with the revolution's victory and culminates in the building of a new Islamic civilization.

He outlined five stages of social evolution:

Individual formation and self-purification

Family and kinship building

Community building

Ummah building

Civilization building

Citing the Quranic verse "Indeed, God does not change the condition of a people until they change what is within themselves," Ayatollah Rajabi said the precondition for any social transformation is inner transformation. If the soul is transformed, it can pave the way for change in society.

Ayatollah Rajabi noted that when Muslims returned from battle, the Prophet (PBUH) told them: "Well done, you have performed the lesser jihad." When asked what the greater jihad is, the Prophet said it is self-purification.

He stressed that self-purification is the prerequisite for victory on external fronts, because confronting arrogance only occurs when a person has fought and defeated the devil within. "One can cross the enemy's barbed wire only if one has crossed the barbed wire of the self," he said.

Ayatollah Rajabi said piety means self-purification — a person being watchful not to disobey God. The higher a person's position, the greater the piety required. Obedience is a chain: just as one must obey God, one must obey the Prophet (PBUH), the Infallible Imam (PBUH), and during the occultation, the Guardian Jurist.

He warned that any deviation from the Guardian Jurist's guidance — even if motivated by concern for the system — causes harm to society. If piety is absent, a person may disregard the Guardian Jurist's position and prefer his own opinion, leading to miscalculation and damage to society.

"This does not mean such individuals are irreligious or anti-system," he said. "It is a miscalculation and lack of piety that causes them not to observe the Leader's view."

Ayatollah Rajabi said that by the blessing of the martyred leader of the revolution, a large part of the nation has been self-purified. "The martyred leader built the nation, and even through his martyrdom, many were transformed."

He noted that in the two recent imposed wars, two major nuclear powers with European partners confronted Iran but were defeated. "Trump wanted to instill fear in people's hearts, but now these people have been present in the field for more than seven months. He claimed he would dissolve the system in two weeks, but the opposite happened — the system became more powerful."

He said that according to the Supreme Leader, Iran is the fourth superpower by material calculations and the first by spiritual calculations — all achieved through adherence to the Guardian Jurist.

Ayatollah Rajabi said the Quran instructs believers to enjoin their families to prayer, meaning one must place family on the path of self-purification and spread awareness and obedience of the Guardian Jurist. He also stressed the importance of concern for neighbors and society at large.

"If we see individuals harming society and the system, we must stand against them and prevent opportunists from riding the wave," he said, adding that a pious person cannot remain silent in the face of global arrogance but must confront it before attack occurs.

Ayatollah Rajabi stressed that standing and fighting against global arrogance and Zionism is part of Islam's logic. "The enemies are not satisfied with our compromise — they seek our destruction," he said, noting that Imam Khomeini's call for "war until victory" is derived from the Quran.

He cited the Quran's presentation of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Prophet Abraham (PBUH) as models, noting that Abraham's model status came from telling disbelievers and enemies that they were free of them and that enmity and hatred were manifest "until you believe in God."

Ayatollah Rajabi stated: "Revenge for the blood of the martyred leader is a duty upon everyone, and whoever can must take revenge on all individuals involved in this crime — whether the one who gave the order, the pilot, and others."

He said there is no need to worry about enemies. "No matter how much the enemies try, Islam will prevail and Islamic civilization will be realized. What matters is that we play our part correctly."

He thanked God that the Iranian nation has been part of this cause and will pave the way for the reappearance of Imam Mahdi (PBUH). "Be certain it is divine assistance that will make this system victorious."

Ayatollah Rajabi recommended reciting Surah al-Fath, noting that the martyred leader of the revolution emphasized its recitation. "This surah teaches that when we are with the Guardianship, victory is certain. It is not only about the Treaty of Hudaibiyyah — it applies everywhere."

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