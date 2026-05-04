Iran Will Never Bow; US Humiliated, Sacred Unity Forged - Ayatollah Rajabi

ABNA24 - A senior Iranian cleric says the spontaneous and courageous mass mobilization following the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has proven that the Iranian nation is endowed with insight, devotion to Wilayah, and a spirit of sacrifice, and will never bow to any enemy.

Ayatollah Mahmoud Rajabi, a member of the Supreme Council of Islamic Seminaries, made the remarks in a live interview on the sidelines of a nighttime public gathering in Qom. He elaborated on the dimensions of the popular presence in the days following the Iranian Leader’s martyrdom and the current situation.

Referring to the massive outpouring of people into the streets, Ayatollah Rajabi stated, “What happened after the martyrdom of the Leader of the Revolution, and the people’s presence on the scene, is the very resurgence the martyred Leader had spoken of; that if something befell the country, the nation would be resurrected and bring the task to completion. Today, we understand this truth with all our hearts and souls.”

The president of the Imam Khomeini Educational and Research Institute stressed that officials and all segments of society must appreciate this nation, calling it “rare in the world” for its resolve, grandeur, insight, loyalty, devotion to Wilayah, and self-sacrifice.

Insight and Courage of the Iranian Nation

The member of the presiding board of Iran’s Assembly of Experts noted the people's profound awareness of the enemy, saying, “The Iranian people know their enemy well and have grasped his conspiracies. They know what response to give. No one told the people to come to the streets at night; they came on their own, and this is the ultimate insight of our nation.”

Ayatollah Rajabi added that even before the Assembly of Experts had elected a new Leader, the people declared their allegiance to the Islamic Establishment and Wilayah, describing the move as highly significant and rare.

He further identified courage as a defining trait of the Iranian nation, noting, “Under bombardment and threat, the people were present on the scene. This unique courage demonstrated that this nation is precisely the people whom, in the words of our dear Leader, God has resurrected.”

Five Defining Characteristics

The president of the Imam Khomeini Educational and Research Institute outlined five outstanding characteristics of the Iranian nation, stating, “This nation is insightful, courageous, devoted to Wilayah, self-sacrificing, and giving. Such a nation will definitely not be defeated by any enemy.”

The senior seminary figure asserted that any enemy confronting this nation will be vanquished, as witnessed in recent days when adversaries were left frustrated.

US Forced to Accept Iran’s Conditions

Touching on recent international developments, Ayatollah Rajabi said, “During the days of war, the Americans repeatedly sent messages seeking negotiations, but we refused. We then declared that our conditions must be accepted, and even intermediary states acknowledged the conditions had been met. The Iranian nation and officials stated this was not enough, and the US president had to personally declare acceptance. Ultimately, he did so in disgrace and humiliation. This shows that a nation possessing such qualities can triumph even over major powers.”

Formation of a ‘Sacred Unity’

The member of the Assembly of Experts' presiding board identified the emergence of national unity as one of the most important achievements of this period, stating, “The enemy had come to destroy whatever unity existed, but God reversed the schemes, and a sacred unity took shape in the country.”

He stressed the duty to support and strengthen this unity, adding, “Any word that weakens this unity is condemned, because the enemy is trying to destroy it.”

The Blessing of New Leadership

Ayatollah Rajabi described the election of a new Leader as another divine blessing, noting, “The enemy imagined the country would collapse following the martyrdom of the Leader of the Revolution, but God bestowed His grace, and the Assembly of Experts, with a decisive vote, elected a new Leader, whose righteous successor has entered the arena following the same path.”

He continued, “This is a major defeat for the enemy and a blessing for the Iranian nation, and the people show increasing love and obedience toward the Leader every day.”

Enemy’s Bid to Manufacture Dichotomy

Highlighting the enemy’s psychological warfare, the cleric said, “The enemy tries to propagate that there is a split among Iranians and that not everyone supports the Leader, whereas the nation and officials give their unified backing to him.”

He added that many senior officials have declared they would sacrifice thousands of their own lives for the Leader, and popular chants reflect this very loyalty.

Unprecedented Solidarity Among People

Ayatollah Rajabi cited the formation of widespread solidarity as yet another divine favor, saying, “Hearts that were once distant from one another have now drawn close—this is the very affection God creates.”

He noted that today, individuals of all tastes and inclinations stand side by side, and this unity is so precious that “even if we were to spend the whole world to preserve it, it would still be worth it.”

American Hegemony Shattered

The president of the Imam Khomeini Educational and Research Institute said other accomplishments of this period include the shattering of America’s aura of dominance and the humiliation of the Zionists, emphasizing that these immense blessings demand gratitude.

The senior cleric identified three levels of gratitude: heartfelt, verbal, and practical. He explained that heartfelt gratitude means to firmly believe God was behind the scenes of these victories; verbal gratitude is expressed through slogans and divine praise; practical gratitude is in making proper use of opportunities and helping one another.

Call for Frugality and Mutual Assistance

Referring to the economic situation and enemy pressures, Ayatollah Rajabi said, “Today, we must pull through with frugality and contentment, because the enemy has attempted to pressure the country by imposing economic restrictions and a naval blockade.”

He urged everyone to contribute to the country according to their capacity—some through financial assistance, some by being present on the scene, and others by serving on various fronts.

Prayer and Supplication: The Key to Victory

The member of the Assembly of Experts’ presiding board underscored the role of supplication and recourse to divine authority, stating, “Prayer can even alter a definite divine decree. Alongside our efforts, we must beseech the Almighty and seek intercession through the Ahl al-Bayt, especially the Imam of the Age, may Allah hasten his reappearance.”

The member of the Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom recommended reciting the Dua Tawassul, the fourteenth supplication of Sahifa Sajjadiya, and Surah Al-Fath, especially with reflection upon their meanings, as a means of boosting the nation's hope and motivation.

Citing a prophetic tradition regarding the people who uphold the religion of God, Ayatollah Rajabi noted, “In the Holy Quran, the faithful are told that if they do not support the religion of God, He will bring forth a community that will shoulder this duty. When this verse was revealed, the companions asked who that community was, and the Prophet placed his hand on the shoulder of Salman and said that they will be from among the descendants of this man.”

He concluded that this is a badge of honor on the chest of the Iranian nation, and their presence on the scene guarantees ultimate victory.



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