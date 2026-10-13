Five martyred, 15 injured in Saudi terrorist airstrikes on school and health center in Yemen's Taiz

ABNA24 - Five people were martyred and 15 others injured on Monday in Saudi airstrikes targeting Al-Zahra Girls’ School and a health center in Al-Qahaf area of Jabal Habashi district of Taiz province.

A local source in Taiz said the airstrikes involved around eight raids across several areas of the district.

According to the source, the strikes hit Al-Zahra Girls’ School and the health center in Al-Qahaf, causing civilian casualties and destroying vital educational, health and public service facilities.

The airstrikes also targeted the main road linking Al-Qahaf and Al-Haql areas in the same district. Several schools and villages in Al-Haql, Al-Maidan and Wadi Bani Khawlan were also struck, causing extensive damage to infrastructure and residents’ property, the source added.



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