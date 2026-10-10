Books on Martyr Rahbar’s Life and Ideas Draw Attention in Lucknow National Book Fair

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Among the notable titles displayed at the joint stall of Wilayat Foundation and Kausar Publications was The 250-Year-Old Man, available in both Urdu and English.

The fair, held at Balrampur Garden in Lucknow, brought together publishers from across India showcasing books on a wide range of subjects. The stall operated by Wilayat Foundation and Kausar Publications featured religious, intellectual, historical and Islamic literature for readers of different age groups.

The 250-Year-Old Man Emerges as a Key Attraction

Among the books on Martyr Rahbar Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, The 250-Year-Old Man received particular attention. The book presents the lives of the Imams of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) not as isolated historical episodes, but as successive stages of a continuous struggle aimed at building an Islamic society and reviving Islamic teachings.

Its availability in both Urdu and English attracted readers from different linguistic backgrounds.

Other titles that drew interest included Cell No. 14 and Beyond the Prison, the Colours of the Garden. These works explore themes such as imprisonment, perseverance, hope and intellectual freedom.

The stall also featured Taleem-e-Ahkam, Palestine and Sadiq-e Aal-e-Muhammad (peace be upon him). Taleem-e-Ahkam explains religious rulings and Islamic jurisprudence relating to everyday life in accessible language. Palestine examines the historical background of the Palestinian issue and presents the views of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution on the subject. Sadiq-e Aal-e-Muhammad introduces the life and scholarly and religious contributions of Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (peace be upon him), along with the political and social conditions of his time.

Writer Adil Faraz expressed concern over the limited presence of Urdu books at the fair, saying that the event at Balrampur Garden had not been particularly encouraging for Urdu literature.

However, he described the participation of Wilayat Foundation, Majlis Tahqiqat-o-Nashriyat-e-Islami, the Urdu Academy Lucknow and Rekhta as a ray of hope amid the broader challenges facing Urdu publishing.

Faraz said that Wilayat Foundation and Kausar Publications were working to promote religious literature but needed to adopt modern promotional methods to reach a wider audience. He noted that the stall offered books for both children and adults, with works by Martyr Rahbar-e-Inqilab attracting particular interest.

He also highlighted the shortage of new publications associated with the Urdu Academy. While acknowledging the contribution of the Rekhta Foundation to Urdu literature, he observed that its activities also appeared to place considerable emphasis on promoting Hindi.

Emphasising the need to preserve and develop Urdu's educational and literary heritage, Faraz said the lack of activity around Urdu book stalls at a fair in Lucknow—a city renowned for its intellectual and literary traditions—was a matter of concern. He called for greater public awareness and collective efforts to protect and strengthen the language's literary and intellectual legacy.

The participation of Wilayat Foundation and Kausar Publications highlighted the continuing importance of religious and intellectual literature while underscoring the need to use modern promotional platforms to bring quality books to a wider readership and encourage a culture of reading among younger generations.