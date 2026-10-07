Six Members of Yemeni Family, Including Four Children, Martyred in Saudi Regime Airstrike

ABNA24 - In a horrific incident reflecting the scale of Saudi Arabia’s crimes against Yemeni civilians, six members of one family, including the father, mother and four children aged between three and eight, were killed, while a six-year-old girl was seriously injured in a Saudi airstrike targeting the family’s home in Umm Al-Duhai village, Harad district of Hajjah province.

The Sanaa Ministry of Health reported that some of the victims remain trapped under the rubble to this moment, in a scene that illustrates the brutality of Saudi targeting of civilians inside their homes.

The ministry stressed that targeting an entire family inside its home constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and a war crime, adding it to a series of crimes committed by the Saudi regime against the Yemeni people.

In another incident in Taiz province earlier in the day, Saudi warplanes carried out an airstrike on Salah district, injuring a child and two adults.

The incidents came one day after the Ministry of Health reported that nine people, including a child, were killed or injured in Saudi airstrikes on Sanaa province.

An airstrike targeted a farm in Beit Al-Shatibi, Sanhan District, killing a woman, while two strikes on the Sawaan area killed a child and injured seven civilians, including women and children.



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