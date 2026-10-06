Former Turkish Prime Minister honored to visit shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (+Photos)

ABNA24 - Former Turkish Prime Minister Mr. Ahmet Davutoğlu had the honor of visiting the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

He was received by Mr. Mohammed Gelokhan, Deputy Head of the Public Relations Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, along with several other officials. He was also briefed on the Holy Shrine's projects dedicated to serving visitors and the community.

Mr. Davutoğlu commended the Holy Shrine's projects and the services provided to visitors, particularly during the major Ziyarats witnessed by the holy city.



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