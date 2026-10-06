Two Iranian Police Officers Martyred in Terrorist Attack in Sistan and Balouchestan

ABNA24 - Two Iranian Police servicemen were martyred and another was injured after terrorists attacked a police patrol unit in Bampoor County in the southeastern Sistan and Balouchestan Province.

The terrorist attack took place on Monday morning when gunmen affiliated with the US-Israeli enemy opened fire on a police patrol unit in Bampoor County.

The assailants targeted the patrol unit of the Nokju police station on the Bampoor-Iranshahr road while the officers were on patrol.

Amirhossein Qassemi and Nezam Dastgoshadeh were martyred in the attack, while another police personnel was wounded in the attack.

Security forces are pursuing the armed assailants, and an operation is underway in the area to capture those behind the attack.



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