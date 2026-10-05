Three Palestinians Martyred, Including Child, in Fresh Israeli Attacks Across Gaza

ABNA24 - Three Palestinian civilians, including a child, were martyred and many others were wounded in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

A citizen was martyred and at least nine others were injured, including one in critical condition, after an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle in the south of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

In a separate incident, six-year-old Suha as-Sayayha succumbed to wounds she sustained inside a tent after Israeli forces opened fire towards a displacement camp in the Wadi as-Salqa area, south of Deir al-Balah.

Another Palestinian was also killed in an Israeli drone strike northwest of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

In northern Gaza, several citizens were wounded by Israeli gunfire in the town of Beit Lahia.

Earlier at dawn, several people were injured in an Israeli drone strike near the Engineers Syndicate headquarters in the northwest of Gaza City.

Additionally, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, drone overflights, and demolitions, was reported in other areas of Gaza today.

Israeli attacks across Gaza yesterday killed nine people, including four women, and left several others injured.



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