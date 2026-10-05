Ansarallah official publishes video showing control over Taiz’s Al-Turbah city

ABNA24 - A senior official in the Ansarallah political bureau, Hezam al-Asad, published a video clip on Sunday evening showing Sanaa forces taking control of the Al-Turbah city’s government complex in Yemen’s Taiz Governorate.

The video release follows statements reported by the official “Saba” News Agency, quoting a military source in the Sanaa forces, who announced that rival forces backed by Saudi Arabia had been pushed out of Al-Turbah city, as well as the Al-Shamayatayn and Same’a districts in Taiz.



/129