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Ansarallah official publishes video showing control over Taiz’s Al-Turbah city

5 October 2026 - 08:15
News ID: 1873890
Source: Yemen Press
Ansarallah official publishes video showing control over Taiz’s Al-Turbah city

A senior official in the Ansarallah political bureau, Hezam al-Asad, published a video clip on Sunday evening showing Sanaa forces taking control of the Al-Turbah city’s government complex in Yemen’s Taiz Governorate.

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ABNA24 - A senior official in the Ansarallah political bureau, Hezam al-Asad, published a video clip on Sunday evening showing Sanaa forces taking control of the Al-Turbah city’s government complex in Yemen’s Taiz Governorate.

The video release follows statements reported by the official “Saba” News Agency, quoting a military source in the Sanaa forces, who announced that rival forces backed by Saudi Arabia had been pushed out of Al-Turbah city, as well as the Al-Shamayatayn and Same’a districts in Taiz.

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