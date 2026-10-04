From Rabat to Beirut, rallies and mosque gatherings voice support for Al-Aqsa

ABNA24 - Popular and religious activities were held in Morocco and Lebanon on Friday in support of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian people, as settler incursions into the mosque compound intensified during the Jewish holiday season.

In Morocco, dozens gathered outside the parliament in Rabat at the call of the Moroccan Initiative for Support and Advocacy and the National Action Group for Palestine. Participants raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans in support of Palestine, while demanding an end to normalization with Israel.

Abdel Hafiz al-Sariti, coordinator of the National Action Group for Palestine, warned of the dangers facing Al-Aqsa Mosque and called for broader Arab and Islamic action to protect it. He said the Moroccan people would continue to stand with Palestine, stressing that “Al-Aqsa Mosque is in danger and everyone must act.”

The Rabat protest came as part of wider popular actions held in several Moroccan cities in support of Palestine and Jerusalem. Moroccan civil and political bodies have continued to organize events rejecting normalization, after Morocco and Israel resumed diplomatic relations in late 2020 following a suspension that began in 2002.

In Lebanon, several mosques dedicated Friday sermons and solidarity stands to Al-Aqsa Mosque in response to calls for a “Day of Anger and Support for Al-Aqsa.”

At Sayyidna Ibrahim Mosque in Sidon, Sheikh Mahmoud Samhoun said supporting Al-Aqsa is a collective responsibility that begins with the Arab and Islamic nation and extends to every individual. He called for continued efforts to raise awareness of what is happening at the Mosque and to keep it present in public discourse.

Solidarity activities were also held at Dawood al-Ali Mosque in Wadi al-Zeina, Saadiyat Mosque, and Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Mosque in Qaraoun in the Bekaa, where participants denounced Israeli attacks on holy sites and chanted in support of Al-Aqsa and Palestine.

The activities extended to Palestinian camps and communities in Lebanon, where sermons focused on Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque and the need to prevent repeated attacks on the Mosque from becoming normalized in public awareness.

The actions in Morocco and Lebanon coincided with intensified settler incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Jewish holiday season. According to the Jerusalem governorate, 11,409 settlers entered Al-Aqsa Mosque between September 12 and October 1, including 9,138 during the first five days of Sukkot, from September 27 to October 1.

Palestinian bodies have warned that the incursions are part of attempts to impose new realities in the Mosque and undermine its historical and legal status. Al-Aqsa Mosque is administered by the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, affiliated with Jordan’s Ministry of Awqaf, as an exclusively Muslim place of worship.



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