Ansarullah military Apox: 94 Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks hit six Yemeni provinces

ABNA24 - Saudi forces launched 94 airstrikes and missile attacks over the past 24 hours targeting the capital Sanaa and the governorates of Saada, Taiz, Hajjah, Amran, and Ibb, according to military sources in Sanaa.

Brigadier General Yahya Sarie, spokesman for the Sanaa armed forces, stated the operations were carried out by F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets departing from Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases, alongside missile strikes originating from Najran and Jizan.

شن الطيران الحربي السعودي خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية 94 غارةً جويةً وصاروخاً استهدف بها الأعيان المدنية في محافظات صنعاء وصعدة وتعز وحجة وعمران وإب وخلفت شهداء وجرحى من المدنيين، وذلك من خلال طائرات “F-15” و “تايفون” أقلعت من قاعدتي خميس مشيط والطائف والعدوان الصاروخي من نجران…

— العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 2, 2026

He confirmed that the strikes killed and wounded civilians.

Sarie added that the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks since the beginning of the recent escalation has reached 1,350.



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