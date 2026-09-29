Saudi Forces Launch Missile and Artillery Strikes on Yemen’s Saada

ABNA24 - The Saudi military continued targeting border areas in Saada Governorate, northern Yemen, with missile and artillery fire, local sources reported on Monday.

According to local sources, Saudi forces launched four missile strikes on areas east of Saada city and shelled residential villages in Al Thabet area of the border district of Qatabir with artillery and missiles.

The military escalation comes amid ongoing airstrikes and bombardment along the governorate’s border regions, which have resulted in several casualties and fatalities in recent periods.



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