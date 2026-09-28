Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye Review Implementation of Mecca Security Pact

AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency – ABNA: Ishaq Dar, who is also Pakistan’s deputy prime minister, met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In a post on X, Dar said the three foreign ministers reviewed progress toward establishing the institutional structure of the agreement reached by the three countries in Mecca and exchanged views on regional and international security issues.

The Mecca security pact was signed on Aug. 7 by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye. Under the agreement, an armed attack against one member is to be treated as an attack against all three.

The three countries held their first follow-up meeting in Istanbul on Aug. 31, where officials discussed the creation of the pact’s institutional mechanisms. Pakistan was subsequently given responsibility for heading the alliance’s secretariat in Riyadh.

On Sept. 23, retired Pakistani Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood was appointed as the first secretary-general of the Mecca pact.

According to the Saudi Foreign Ministry, the latest meeting also addressed attacks by Yemen’s Houthi movement, Ansar Allah, against Saudi Arabia. The three countries discussed convening an emergency meeting of their respective military chiefs to consider support for Saudi Arabia under the terms of the agreement.

The foreign ministers also reviewed progress toward establishing the pact’s general secretariat, committees and working groups, and preparations for them to begin their activities, the Saudi ministry said.

The trilateral arrangement comes as Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye seek to deepen security coordination amid continuing tensions in the Middle East. The agreement represents a framework for closer defence and security cooperation among the three countries, although its institutional mechanisms are still being developed.