Imam Hussain Holy Shrine Medical Campaign Treats 3,350 Patients in Nineveh

ABNA24 - Medical and healthcare staff at Safeer Al-Imam Hussain Surgical Hospital, in cooperation with Sayyida Khadija Al-Kubra Specialized Hospital for Women—both affiliated with the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine—announced the provision of therapeutic services and medical examinations to approximately 3,350 patients, in addition to the referral of 590 surgical cases, during a humanitarian medical campaign covering three districts in Nineveh Governorate.

The administrative director of the hospital, Eng. Abbas Abd Ali, stated in an interview with the Official Website that "the humanitarian initiative launched by the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine to cover medical needs in Nineveh Governorate included the districts of Sinjar, Al-Ba'aj, and Tal Afar, where recent days witnessed the delivery of integrated services to citizens, including examinations, treatments, and life-saving supplies."

He explained that "the campaign's results in Tal Afar district recorded the reception and examination of 1,850 patients, 340 of whom were transferred to undergo surgical operations across 12 different medical specialties, through the efforts of a team comprising 23 specialized doctors alongside nursing and support staff. Meanwhile, Sinjar and Al-Ba'aj districts recorded the reception of 1,500 patients and the referral of 250 surgical procedures."

He added that "the medical and laboratory staff provided comprehensive examinations, medicines, and therapeutic supplies free of charge," noting that "coordination was arranged to directly transfer and refer the cases targeted for surgical operations to the headquarters of Al-Safeer Hospital in Holy Karbala to complete the necessary medical care."

This humanitarian medical initiative falls within a series of campaigns organized by the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine through its health institutions to reach remote areas and various cities, offering healthcare support and alleviating the burden on families and patients across the country.



/129