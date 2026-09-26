Video: Two great blessings God has granted to Iranians

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranians enjoy two great blessings that hold special significance in the words of Imam Sadiq (a.s.): First, the presence of Imam Reza (a.s.) in the land of Iran—an Imam whose realization Imam Sadiq (a.s.) longed for before his birth. Second, the opportunity to be on the path of aiding Imam al-Mahdi (may God hasten his relief)—as that Imam stated that if he were to witness the life and time of Imam Mahdi (a.s.), he would dedicate his life to serving him.