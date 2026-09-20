Video: Disabled Yemeni Fighter Uses Desert as a Prayer Rug to Remember God While Standing With Palestine
20 September 2026 - 11:53
News ID: 1867791
Source: Abna24
The authentic Yemeni fighter who battles the Saudi mobilizations and who carries the cause of Palestine in his heart, despite his disability he spreads the desert as a prayer rug for him to remember God and his weapon raised and loaded beside him, and for his stance with Palestine, he pays the price for that, part of his body, and it may be his soul, and this is something that becomes insignificant in the path of supporting the children of Gaza and Palestine..
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