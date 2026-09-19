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Israeli Forces Carry Out Demolition and Bombing Operations in Southern Lebanon

19 September 2026 - 13:19
News ID: 1867373
Israeli Forces Carry Out Demolition and Bombing Operations in Southern Lebanon

Israeli occupation forces carried out demolition, bombing and sweeping operations in several areas of southern Lebanon on Saturday.

ABNA24 - Israeli occupation forces carried out demolition, bombing and sweeping operations in several areas of southern Lebanon on Saturday.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that Israeli forces carried out a large demolition operation in the town of Khiam on Saturday morning.

On Friday evening, Israeli forces carried out a series of heavy explosions in the town of Mansouri, south of Tyre, while conducting sweeping operations on the outskirts of the town of Srifa in the Bint Jbeil district.

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