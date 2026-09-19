Israeli Forces Carry Out Demolition and Bombing Operations in Southern Lebanon

ABNA24 - Israeli occupation forces carried out demolition, bombing and sweeping operations in several areas of southern Lebanon on Saturday.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that Israeli forces carried out a large demolition operation in the town of Khiam on Saturday morning.

On Friday evening, Israeli forces carried out a series of heavy explosions in the town of Mansouri, south of Tyre, while conducting sweeping operations on the outskirts of the town of Srifa in the Bint Jbeil district.



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