Iran: US sees world as a hive, not sovereign nations

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says Washington still assumes nations lack memory and critical thought, treating the world as a ‘Pluribus’ hive where minds switch off, eyes lock onto Washington’s lips, and its narrative is swallowed whole.

“Washington still seems to assume that nations have neither memory nor the capacity for critical thought. It treats the world as if it were Pluribus: a hive in which minds are expected to switch off, eyes lock onto Washington’s lips, and its narrative is swallowed whole,” Esmaeil Baqaei wrote in a post on his X account on Friday.

Baqaei mentioned Pluribus, a 2025 American post-apocalyptic science fiction television series.

“On one side stands a brutal economic war, deliberately designed to inflict maximum pain and suffering on every Iranian citizen. On the other stands the theatrical announcement of measures to stop Iranian officials from supposedly shopping at an American wholesale club,” he wrote.

“They look past the sanctioning of an entire nation’s livelihood, then issue solemn statements about the sanctioning of a store membership card.”

“The propaganda is so crude and threadbare that it exposes the naivety of the mindset that launched an unlawful war of choice against the Nation of Iran, and helped deliver the United States to the embarrassing position it occupies today,” he added.