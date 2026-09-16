Video: Imam Hadi's trust as evidence of Abdul-Azim Hassani's scholarly status

AhlulBayt News Agency: Abdul-Azim Hassani (a.s.), who had benefited from the presence of Imam Reza (a.s.), Imam Jawad (a.s.), and Imam Hadi (a.s.), became a jurist, narrator of hadith, and trusted figure of the Imams on this path. So much so that Imam Hadi (a.s.) permitted Abu Hammam, who resided in Rey, to ask his religious questions from Abdul-Azim—a matter that indicates his scholarly greatness and reliability in the eyes of the Imam (a.s.).